Call For Papers: Reinterpreting Russian History after Feb. 24, 2022

Russian History invites essays on the implications of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for Russian history. Articles should address a significant problem in the study of Russian History, the state of the field and the historiography concerning this issue, and the significance of the topic for an understanding of Russian history now. The journal invites discussion on the meaning and means of decolonizing the field of Russian history. Chronology and subject matter are open.

There is no word limit but most published essays range between 5,000 and 10,000 words. Send an abstract of 250-300 words of the proposed topic to lawrence.langer@uconn.edu and provide institutional affiliation. The journal follows the Chicago Manual of Style and essays should be written in English. Essays are due by the end of September, 2023 and are blind reviewed. Tentative publication is December, 2023.